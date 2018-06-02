O’Garro sets new national record

June 2, 2018
National triple-jumper, Taeco O’Garro, continues to have an outstanding season in the track and field fraternity as the young and upcoming star set a new personal best and national record.

After claiming a bronze medal at the Carifta Games earlier this year, O’Garro who competed in the Men’s Triple Jump at the Hampton International Games in Mucurapo, Trinidad and Tobago, last weekend finished at the top of the standings with a jump of 15.43 metres.

The Antigua Grammar School senior spoke briefly with OBSERVER media about his latest achievement and his goals for the rest of the season.

“It was a good performance although I still fell short of the World Juniors Standard.

“My aim for this year is to qualify for the World Junior Championships and to also go to the World Youth Olympics.”

O’Garro wasn’t the only member of the four-man contingent to gain some hardware as Carifta bronze medallist, Soniya Jones walked away with a gold medal in the 200 metres (24.84 seconds) and a silver medal in the 100 metres events (12.01 seconds) in the Under-17 Female category.

Middle and long-distance runner, Kalique St. Jean also found himself on the podium claiming gold in the Under-20 Men’s 5,000 meters in a time of 15:40.02.

Sprinter, Ramadin Alexander, claimed a bronze medal in the Men’s Under-20 200 meters (21.25 seconds).
