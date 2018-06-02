Lewis shines again as Windies win relief T20

New Story

LONDON (CMC) – Explosive opener Evin Lewis stroked his third Twenty20 International half-century to headline a feisty batting effort as West Indies brushed aside the ICC World XI by 72 runs in the high profile Hurricane Relief fundraiser here Thursday.

Sent in at historic Lord’s, the Caribbean side piled up 199 for four from their 20 overs, with the left-handed Lewis top-scoring with 58 from 26 deliveries.

Wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin stroked an unbeaten 44, Marlon Samuels an up-tempo 32 while all-rounder Andre Russell lashed 21 not out.

Afghanistan leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, proved expensive but was the leading wicket-taker with two for 48.

In reply, leg-spinner Samuel Badree (2-24) and seamer Russell (2-25) wrecked the top order as the World XI slumped to eight runs for four wickets in the fourth over.

And even though Sri Lankan Thisara Perera belted 61 from 37 balls, the damage had already been done and the World XI ended on 127, with 20 balls remaining in the innings.

Fast-medium Kesrick Williams provided the firepower late on to dent any attempted revival, taking three for 41 from 3.4 overs.

The contest, watched by a number of legendary former West Indies players including Sir Vivian Richards, featured an array of world stars but was played in a spirit of goodwill.