Officer’s gun goes off while searching house

October 20, 2017 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

Source: winnfm.com

The police are investigating the circumstances under which an officer’s gun allegedly went off while executing a search warrant at a house.

The incident occured earlier tonight during an operation at a property in Barnes Hill.

Sources said no one was injured in the incident and it is believed the gun went off by accident.

A resident of the property fell ill and allegedly had to seek medical treatment due to her fright.

OBSERVER media will provide more information as it comes to hand.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.