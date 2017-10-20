Driver rushed to hospital after crashing car

Twenty-eight-year-old Kevin Rogers of upper Fort Road is hospitalised in stable control after his car crashed into a utility pole tonight.

The police say he was driving the white Toyota Mark X, licence A48361, in a northerly direction when he lost control in the Christian Valley agriculture area and slammed into the lamp pole.

He was rushed to hospital but the extent of his injuries were unknown up to 10:35 pm. The accident occured shortly after 8 pm. The vehicle was extensively damaged.