Driver rushed to hospital after crashing car

October 20, 2017 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

Twenty-eight-year-old Kevin Rogers of upper Fort Road is hospitalised in stable control after his car crashed into a utility pole tonight.

The police say he was driving the white Toyota Mark X, licence A48361, in a northerly direction when he lost control in the Christian Valley agriculture area and slammed into the lamp pole.

He was rushed to hospital but the extent of his injuries were unknown up to 10:35 pm. The accident occured shortly after 8 pm. The vehicle was extensively damaged.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.