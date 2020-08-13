Not your ordinary politician – Athill

Spread the love













After getting the news that her primary opponent had withdrawn from the contest, the now de facto UPP candidate for the St Paul’s constituency Cleon Athill said she was excited and filled with anticipation.

“When I contemplated throwing my hat in the ring, I wrestled with question. How am I different? How will I be different? Then my tag line came to me “Not your ordinary politician”.

“This is built on my long-standing belief that we need a new breed of politicians in Antigua and Barbuda and in the region. [Politicians] guided by principles of social justice and good governance, and community cohesion and transformation,” Athill said.

She explained that her representation will be people-centered and not self-serving but rather in a transformational way leading to the empowering of constituents to improve their lives and better their collective experience in the community.

She continued by stating that her plans for the community pivot on a united vision for the constituency. This vision, according to her, will embody the hopes and aspirations of a united people – paying attention to special demographics, creative management and use of the environment and natural resources, building of human and social capital and developing solid economic and physical infrastructure.

When asked what sets her apart from the current constituency representative, Athill simply replied, “I’m honest with a commitment to principles of good governance and transformational social change.”

She said she is encouraged from the outpouring of support that she has been receiving from people throughout the constituency who view her candidacy as bringing much needed hope to the people of St Paul.