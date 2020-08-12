Barbados: One-year-old test positive for COVID-19

Spread the love













(Barbados Today) – Barbados’ youngest COVID-19 patient to date is a one-year-old boy, who was diagnosed with the viral illness yesterday.

The boy arrived in the island on August 1 on a Jet Blue flight, accompanied by his mother.

The mother tested positive on arrival and both she and the child have been in isolation at Harrison Point, St. Lucy, since then. Both mother and son are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, three people will be discharged from the isolation facility today after recovering from COVID-19.

This brings the number of recoveries since the outbreak began in March to 115. There are now 144 confirmed cases and 22 people are in isolation. Seven deaths have been recorded.

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory completed 176 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests performed to 13,489.