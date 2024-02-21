Nolan Hue Foundation hosts YAPDW 2024 for young athletes

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s Young Athletes Invited to Enhance Their Careers at the Young Athletes’ Professional Development Workshop (YAPDW) Hosted by the Nolan Hue Foundation

The Nolan Hue Foundation, dedicated to fostering professional development in Antigua and Barbuda, is thrilled to announce this year’s Young Athletes’ Professional Development Workshop (YAPDW). Geared towards athletes aged 11-19, this workshop aims to provide invaluable skills and insights to propel their athletic careers to new heights.

Event Details:

What: Young Athletes’ Professional Development Workshop (YAPDW)

Aspiring young athletes aged 11-19

Aspiring young athletes aged 11-19 When: [Insert Date(s) and Time(s)]

[Insert Date(s) and Time(s)] Where: [Insert Venue or Online Platform]

[Insert Venue or Online Platform] Contact: For registration and inquiries, call 720-7724 or visit www.nolanhue.com.

About the Workshop:

The YAPDW is a comprehensive workshop covering essential topics to empower young athletes in their professional journey. Participants will engage with top professionals in various fields to gain insights and skills in the following areas:

Vision Board & Goal Accomplishments

Effective Communication, Public Speaking & Interview Skills

Professional Careers & Financial Management

Personal Development & Image Branding

Nutrition & Recovery Technology

TEA* Work & TEA* Pride (NH Concepts)

*TEA: Teamwork, Excellence, Achievement

Why Attend:

This workshop offers a unique opportunity for young athletes to enhance their career prospects and develop essential skills beyond the playing field. Whether aspiring to become professional athletes or seeking to balance athletics with other career paths, participants will gain valuable tools and knowledge to succeed.

How to Attend:

Young athletes interested in participating in the YAPDW are encouraged to secure their spot by contacting the Nolan Hue Foundation at 720-7724 or visiting www.nolanhue.com.

About the Nolan Hue Foundation:

The Nolan Hue Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to promoting professional development in Antigua and Barbuda. Through initiatives like the Young Athletes’ Professional Development Workshop, the foundation strives to empower individuals to reach their full potential and contribute positively to society.

Join Us:

Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your athletic career and personal growth. Secure your spot at the Young Athletes’ Professional Development Workshop today!

For media inquiries or further information, please contact [Insert Contact Name] at [Insert Contact Email/Phone].

[Include any additional relevant information or updates as needed]

Contact:

