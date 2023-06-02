NODS working diligently to prepare as the 2023 hurricane season kicks off

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) has already begun to clear litter clogging sewage drains, gutters and natural waterways as well as inspecting potential shelters in tandem with the ministries of Works, Environment, and Health in preparation for the 2023 Hurricane season which started yesterday.

During a briefing held at the NODS headquarters yesterday, the efforts of the organisation as well as its collaborations with the public and private sectors were expounded on, with the list of shelters being one of the projects currently being finalised for release as soon as possible to the public.

Conversely, members of the public were encouraged to consider shelters as a last resort in the event that their homes or other available habitable spaces fail to provide adequate protection during a hurricane.

Senator Samantha Marshall shared that the increased collaborations between the ministries of Health and Social Transformation allow them to better facilitate the needs of members of the community who may require further aid — including those with disabilities, those requiring special healthcare or who may be members of marginalised groups such as the homeless and those who struggle with mental health disorders –to ensure that no one is left behind during disaster.

Director of NODS, Sherrod James, also spoke to the need for citizens to improve their home emergency plans and ensure that their emergency kits are ready and tailored to the needs of their households.

He pointed out that not only is it important to ensure that these plans be finalised and memorised by everyone involved, but that individuals ensure their homes are secured structurally and their yards and trees be cleared of items that may affect drainage and powerlines which can significantly extend the recovery time after a storm.

Deputy Director of the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services (ABMS), Lorne Salmon, also spoke on predictions for the season.

The 2022 Hurricane Season saw 14 named storms, with eight of them becoming hurricanes and two becoming major hurricanes. Comparatively, this year is predicted to be similar, with projections showing 12 to 17 named systems, seven upgrading into hurricanes and anywhere between one and four of them developing into major hurricane strength. This means winds of at least 111 mph.

Despite this, both Salmon and James pointed out that this is not reason to believe Antigua and Barbuda will not experience turbulent weather, and that any warnings that are given by NODS or the ABMS provides and not become complacent.

Reflecting on past disasters such as Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Gonzalo in 2020, the private sector was praised for its swift action and readiness to assist with disaster recovery.

NODS, both in its role as an organisation that handles disaster response as well as its position on the Antigua Barbuda Chamber of Commerce, which is a member of NODS, remains open to assist private sector businesses to contact them should they wish to facilitate their staff being trained in disaster preparedness, response and business continuity, before, during and after a disaster.