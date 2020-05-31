NODS urges public to volunteer

Spread the love













The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) has called for volunteers to participate in the community-level disaster management programme by joining their district disaster committees.

The agency is currently seeking to bolster its human resources, ahead of the start of what has been anticipated by some, to be a largely active Atlantic hurricane season.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Deputy Director of NODS, Sherrod James, explained that training has already begun for several volunteer groups, and given the circumstances of the pandemic, every effort will be made to ensure public safety.

The Deputy Director is also imploring members of the public to access a particular communication tool that will be vital in the dissemination of important hurricane preparedness information.