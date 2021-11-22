Nine injured in traffic accident

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Nine people, including women and children, were up until the time of going to press, receiving treatment at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for injuries they sustained during a vehicular accident on Sunday.

Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy at this time, however initial reports from the police are that the accident occurred shortly after 2 pm.

Two vans, a Honda Step wagon C16597, and another, C14963, were travelling on St Mary’s Street and on Temple Street when they collided at the junction, forcing the van C14963 to turn on its side, landing in a ditch.

Police say the driver of the Step wagon escaped unharmed while the passengers in the other vehicle had cuts and bruises.

The vehicle with the injured passengers was transporting church members. This was evident from the name of the religious organisation that was printed on its side.

Those who were on the scene said that the area is prone to accidents, many usually occurring on Sundays.