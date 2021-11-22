24.7 C
St John's
Monday, 22 November, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesNine injured in traffic accident
The Big Stories

Nine injured in traffic accident

0
0
Scenes from yesterday’s traffic accident (Photo by Theresa Goodwin)

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Nine people, including women and children, were up until the time of going to press, receiving treatment at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for injuries they sustained during a vehicular accident on Sunday.

Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy at this time, however initial reports from the police are that the accident occurred shortly after 2 pm.

Two vans, a Honda Step wagon C16597, and another, C14963, were travelling on St Mary’s Street and on Temple Street when they collided at the junction, forcing the van C14963 to turn on its side, landing in a ditch.

Police say the driver of the Step wagon escaped unharmed while the passengers in the other vehicle had cuts and bruises.

The vehicle with the injured passengers was transporting church members. This was evident from the name of the religious organisation that was printed on its side.

Those who were on the scene said that the area is prone to accidents, many usually occurring on  Sundays. 

Previous articleLocal entrepreneur facilitates media tour
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

5 − five =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!