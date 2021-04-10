Nigel Christian murder accused remanded

Murder accused Lasean Bully leaving the All-Saints Magistrate’s Court guarded by several officers

By Latrishka Thomas

Screams and cries of anguish reverberated through the parking lot of the All-Saints Magistrate’s court yesterday after the two men charged with the murder of Customs officer Nigel Christian were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Thirty-year old Lasean Bully of Cashew Hill and 28-year-old Wayne Thomas of Hatton made their first appearance before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards yesterday, having been taken into custody and questioned earlier this week.

They are believed to have abducted Christian from his home at McKinnons on the afternoon of Friday 10 July 2020.

Bully and Thomas made their way into court bounded by foot chains.

Murder accused Wayne Thomas leaving the All-Saints Magistrate’s Court guarded by several officers.

The Magistrate set the date for the committal hearing for July 7. On that day, the Magistrate will decide whether there is a prima facie case against them.

Attorney Wendel Robinson who represents Thomas, held on behalf on Bully’s lawyer Andrew O’Kola, since he is presently off island.

Prosecutors Curtis Cornelius and Cedrick Dryer were present on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions who will be handling the committal proceedings on this matter.

Christian was found dead in the Thibou area, with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

It is believed that the crime was committed by four individuals.

The prosecutors indicated that the police investigation is still ongoing.

Christian’s killing came nine months after another Customs worker – Cornell Benjamin – was shot in the legs.

Both men had apparently been looking into a major fraud relating to a multi-million-dollar shortfall in revenue on items shipped into the country’s port.