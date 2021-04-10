Governor General expresses condolences on the passing of HRH Prince Phillip, The Duke of Edinburgh

Spread the love













In responding to the official notification from Buckingham Palace regarding the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams wrote:

“On behalf of the nation of Antigua and Barbuda, Lady Williams and I express our grief at the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and extend our utmost condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and the other Members of the Royal Family.

“His Royal Highness dedicated himself to the service of the Commonwealth and his sense of duty and commitment has been an inspiration to many.

We commend the life and work of His Royal Highness and his long and distinguished support of charitable causes throughout the world”

In respect for the life and service of HRH The Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Office of the Governor General will open a book of condolences at Government House with the following signing schedule:

Tuesday April 13, 2021

9:00 am

Their Excellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams

The Honourable Prime Minister and Honourable Maria Browne

The British High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

1:00 pm -3:30 pm

Members of the Cabinet and Members of Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament

Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Wednesday April 14 – Friday April 16, 2021 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Members of the General Public

All Covid 19 protocols will be observed.

The Governor General’s Flag will be flown at half mast until the day of the funeral service of HRH The Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.