New Winthorpes man electrocuted

A New Winthorpes man was electrocuted yesterday in an accident at Perry Bay, St. John’s.

The police say that Elvis Edwards died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

According to reports reaching Observer media, the man said to be in his fifties, was electrocuted just before 11:30 a.m. while moving a storage container.

The police said that the container came into contact with live power lines which resulted in the accident.

More details will be provided as they become available.