Grenades Reclaim Top Spot in the ABFA Premiere League

Sandals INET Imobile Grenades FC reclaimed the top spot in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier league as they trounced a struggling Cool and Smooth ACT Empire FC 4-0 in the feature encounter on Saturday night at the Antigua Recreation Grounds.

Grenades bounced back from their previous loss to former champions, Cool and Smooth Global Bank of Commerce, AC Delco Greenbay, to reclaim their position at the top of the 10-team standings with 26 points.

Mark Browne put Grenades on the board in as early as the 1st minute and followed in the 27th minute after a defensive error by Empire.

The agony would continue for Empire as national player, Vashami Allen connected from a cross to give them a 3-0 advantage before the half.

Steven Roberts buried the dagger in the hearts of the west-side team as he found the back of the net in the 63rd minute.

Frustration set in for Empire, as player, Nigel Sanderson was issued a red card after a dangerous tackle leaving them a man down and 4-0 down.

Empire remain in the relegation zone with 8 points.

Meanwhile, Harney Motors Tryum FC continue to make an impressive run in the league after upsetting the defending champions, Asot’s Arcade Parham last weekend by holding Richie Rich Five Islands to a one-all draw.

With a score-less first half despite a number of close chances by both teams, Yoandir Puga gave Five Islands a 1-0 advantage in the 70th minute.

Celebrations however would be cut short as golden boy, Swayne Thomas connected from a cross to head the

ball into the back of the net for Tryum in the 74th minute.

Tryum now sit on 17 points in 6th place, while Five Islands remain in the second spot with 25 points.