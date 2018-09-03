New Police Queen crowned

Ms Police Queen 2018, Constable Kalique Samuel

“All hail the beautiful faces behind the badges! Antiguans and Barbudans salute the five lovely ladies of the Royal Antigua and Barbuda Police Force, who thrilled the audience at the Police Queen 2018 pageant. Of course, they are all queens in their own right, and we none of us, mind being protected and served by such outstanding officers. They are a credit to the force!” (Social media photos)

Woman Police Constable no. 119 Kalique Samuel outshone her colleagues on Saturday night to win the coveted title of Ms Police Queen 2018.

Samuel, not only captured the crown, she also won six of the seven adjudged segments in the pageant which was held at the Dean William Lake Cultural Centre as part of the activities to celebrate the police’s 50th anniversary.

Annika Bowen captured the 1st runner up spot while Mena Nathaniel claimed the 2nd runner up position.

Five police officers competed in seven segments, which included Performing Talent, Research [based on a past Police Commissioner], Swimwear, Evening Wear, Question and Answer and Special Drills which was prejudged.

Inspector Petronella Hopkins, one of the main organisers of the event, told OBSERVER media that the outcome was better that she expected.

Inspector Hopkins also explained that the show, originally planned for last Thursday August 25, was pushed back to Saturday due to inclement weather.

“The show went very well, the girls performed excellently and kudos to our choreographer Monifa Browne and our host Shane Marsh for doing a splendid job. I also want to say special thanks to my team at the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda for working along with me, and it came off well despite a few challenges,” Inspector Hopkins said.

The new queen will go on to represent Antigua at another pageant to be held in Antigua later this year.

The week of activities continue today with a visit to former police officers who are sick and/or shut-in.
