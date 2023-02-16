New Mexico cities donate fire-fighting equipment to A&B

- Advertisement -

The City of Rio Communities and Albuquerque in the US state of New Mexico have officially approved the donation of fire equipment to Antigua and Barbuda.

According to a release, the Economic Developer and President of the R Mims World Group, whose family is from Barbuda, became aware of the need to strengthen the country’s firefighting capabilities after consulting with First Secretary Roderick Faustin from the Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda in Washington DC.

This need was further confirmed by former Fire Chief Elvis Weaver.

Following discussions with Mims, the City of Rio Communities donated three fire hoses, six bunker jackets and a pair of bunker bottoms, while the City of Albuquerque gave boots, several sections of hose, two metal booster hose reels, and a fan.

The Albuquerque donation is scheduled to arrive in Antigua late next month, while the items from the City of Rio Communities are estimated to arrive in July.

Both cities envision a long-term humanitarian connection with Antigua and Barbuda.