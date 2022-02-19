New Ffryes Beach reverse osmosis plant gets passing grade

By Carlena Knight

The Mechanical Engineer of Projects at Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA), Brian Nicholas, has shared his pleasure with the completion and operation of the new units at the reverse osmosis water plant at Ffryes Beach.

Nicholas was speaking with Observer media on Friday, during a walkthrough of the facility.

He explained that the new facility, which is now up and running, will help to alleviate the water woes that have long plagued the island.

“What it means is that more water will be available for general use of the public so that’s the significance and, like what we have said before, we are making every effort to provide water consistently on a 24-hour basis.

“We are not there yet but as you see there are many plans in the pipeline,” Nicholas said.

However, he noted that this does not mean the entire issue is now resolved, but clarified that the addition of this plant and the construction of additional plants at Fort James and Bethesda will significantly help to improve the water situation.

The Japanese-funded Ffryes plant was expected to supply an additional estimate of 350,000 to 400,000 gallons of water per day, but according to Nicholas, the plant is exceeding those expectations by producing over 400,000 gallons.

The Fort James plant, which is expected to become operational in June, is estimated to add 500,000 gallons per day, while the Bethesda plant, which is expected to become operational in late September, will account for 3.2 million gallons per day.

Meanwhile, Nicholas revealed that plans are underway for additional water storage measures at the Ffryes plant as well.

“We have immediate plans to install a 350,000-gallon tank right at this location at Ffryes. In addition to that, in close proximity somewhere in the southern area, we will also install another 350,000-gallon storage tank.

“As well as at the Fort James facility that is now under construction, 700,000 gallons, and at Willoughby Bay, we will be looking to put in 3.2 million gallons of storage,” Nicholas added.

APUA has set a target to produce more than 10 million gallons of potable water daily by September 2022 – a 30 percent increase on current levels.