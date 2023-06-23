New court date for woman accused of stealing colleague’s bank details to shop online

- Advertisement -

A woman accused of stealing a co-worker’s bank card and making online purchases could see her case sent up to the High Court next month.

But that depends on whether there is sufficient evidence to substantiate the serious criminal charges brought against her.

It is alleged that Angel James, a Bathlodge resident in her late 20s, fraudulently transferred electronic funds after she allegedly stole banking information from a colleague.

James, who was a bartender at the Royalton Antigua resort, reportedly went into the complainant’s office between April 2021 and May 2021, and recorded his card information when he left his wallet unattended.

The alleged victim noticed some irregularities with his account and inquired at his bank where he was informed of some online purchases.

He made a report to the police who executed a search warrant at the accused’s home, during which James reportedly handed over several clothing items and shoes.

But, according to reports, the woman also bought rope and handcuffs, a first aid kit, handbags, craft boxes and more than 30 other items from Shein and Amazon, which amounted to just over $4,000.

Her committal hearing is now set for July 10 with an adjournment being granted yesterday.