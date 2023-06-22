Man pleads not guilty in case of alleged assault of Mary E. Piggott Primary School Principal

- Advertisement -

The father of a student of the Mary E. Piggott Primary School who had threatened the Principal on March 8 has pled not guilty to all charges and will stand trial in August.

Michael Samuel of Bathlodge was charged with battery, malicious damage and entering the school whilst behaving in a threatening manner after he allegedly physically attacked Reverend Christopher Roberts following the suspension of his son a day prior to the incident.

In a prior interview with Samuel, the father alleged that his son had been beaten by the principal to the point where he needed medical attention and that when he went to the school to enquire into the matter, the principal sought to leave the school premises without meeting with him.

Samuel will be represented by Attorney Wendel Robinson.

More details will be provided as they become available.