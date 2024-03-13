New Chief Magistrate to be revealed within weeks

The country’s new Chief Magistrate is expected to be announced next month.

The position has been vacant since last July when Joanne Walsh was suspended from the role.

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission suspended Walsh pending investigations into multiple disciplinary charges made against her.

Since then, the lower courts have remained without a chief magistrate with magistrate Dexter Wason acting in the position.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Sir Steadroy Benjamin said the position is expected to be filled within a month.

He said “serious considerations are being given” for the replacement but refrained from naming anyone.

Meanwhile, the finalisation of Walsh’s retirement remains in the hands of the Chief Establishment Officer for consideration.

Walsh, who had served in the position for 12 years, reportedly tendered her resignation last December after a tribunal of judges found her guilty on all 15 disciplinary charges made against her.

The charges included allegations of failure to transmit funds to the government treasury and the destruction of magistrates’ notes, vouchers, and government property.

As for a new Director of Public Prosecutions, Sir Steadroy says that will take a bit longer.

“They’re still searching for the appropriate person; it will take a while longer for the DPP’s replacement to take place,” he said.

A vacancy for the latter role emerged in December 2022 after the retirement of former DPP Anthony Armstrong, following allegations of professional misconduct.