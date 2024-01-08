Navigating the cyber sea: How to surf safely without fear of being phished

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Interview by Robert Emmanuel

[email protected]

As society advances further into being more online, the concern for safety while in cyberspace weighs on the mind of many who have placed most of their life on the World Wide Web.

According to Gordina Morrell, Director of Cybersecurity at the Ministry of Information, in 2023 there was a large concern for phishing attacks, ransomeware and attacks on critical infrastructure.

Whilst some may think of these as issues that are more faced by larger countries, the risk within the Caribbean and Antigua and Barbuda is not to be taken lightly.

At the same time, there is growing concern for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, as they are just as capable of assisting with increasing defence against attacks as they are in computing how to bypass those defences with ease.

When looking at the normal digital citizen concerned about their cyber security, Morrell recommended that passwords be a minimum of 12 characters, containing special characters, numbers and symbols as well as not using the same password across platforms.

She also recommended that for persons who may have trouble remembering multiple passwords, they use a secure password management service or use pass phrases that may be easier to remember as it can then be somewhat edited to suit the specific platform it is being used for.

Another recommendation Morrel gave was the use of Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), which is a authentication method which requires the user to provide at least 2 verification methods to access the account that is a more advanced version of Two-Factor Authentication (2-FA).

The verification is done usually by requesting that the user answer a preset question, input a code sent to a previously assigned device or approving the log in from devices already recognised by the account.

The use of MFA is especially useful when using online banking or using your debit or credit card online, as one can set up their account to require verification on transactions.

Morrell also warned further on the dangers of phishing, as whilst it is a method of online scam that has been around for a long time, it is not likely to stop any time soon.

Phishing is a form of cyberattack where deceptive tactics are used to trick individuals into divulging sensitive information, such as login credentials, personal information, or financial details.

These attacks can come in the form of emails, text messages, contact via social media, messaging apps, or even phone calls, often from someone pretending to be from a trustworthy entity, such as a bank, government agency, or well-known company.

The phishing message typically creates a sense of urgency or importance to prompt the recipient to take immediate action.

This could include claiming there is a security issue with an account, a suspicious transaction, or a need to verify personal information.

Another method is the use of links that lead to fake websites that closely mimic the appearance of legitimate sites, tricking users enter their information into these fake sites, thinking they are interacting with a trustworthy entity.

Morrell recommended that persons familiarise themselves with how to identify these attacks.

When receiving strange messages from someone you may or may not know, verify the legitimacy of the sender before clicking on any links or providing information, and if there are links, hover over them to preview the actual URL before clicking to ensure it matches the legitimate website’s address.

The same should be done with emails, as it is important to confirm the email address, as hackers are prone to using email addresses that may be very similar to that of a legitimate entity.

It is also recommended to use a reputable antivirus and anti-phishing software to help detect and block phishing attempts as well as to ensure that the software on your devices is up to date to avoid leaving bugs that may be exploitable by hackers that were found in older software.

Morrell also stressed the importance of not giving out personal information online, as this can be used by hackers or social engineers to figure out your passwords.

She went further to recommend that children be taught this as well, and to ensure that the internet connection being used is secure, as there are risks in using public or open internet connections.

Morrell also suggested that persons should back up their information, whether online via the cloud or offline on hard drives or another form of offline storage device.

In regards to making payments online, Morrell recommended that you make sure to follow up on your payments with the vendor to ensure it was legitimate and that it went through correctly.

Staying safe when shopping online can mean the difference between losing one’s life savings or avoiding mountains of debt.

Ensure that vendors you share your payment information with are trusted and that the payment portal used is secure.

If you are using a vendor for the first time, using payment methods such as Paypal or using a debit card or a bank card loaded with only the amount you intend to spend is recommended.

Making wise choices online ensures not only your safety but the safety of everyone else who may be connected to you online.