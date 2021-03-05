National sprinter welcomes progress at country’s lone track

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

National and University of Tennessee sprinter, Joella Lloyd, has welcomed news that ongoing rehabilitation work at the country’s lone track and field facility is nearing completion.

Speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Lloyd said that conclusion of work on the laying of the Mondo surface at the YASCO Sports Complex, could usher in a new generation of athletes for the twin-island state.

“I am pretty happy that the next set of athletes will have a track to train on now and that people will start coming back out and training because there is a lot of talent in Antigua and I believe that once the track is there that people will come back out and see that talent unfold,” she said.

Lloyd, a former student of the Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS), said also that athletes based overseas will be able to return home and utilise the certified surface.

“The workouts that my coach sends, I’ll be more able to complete them and I’ll be coming back home more often because I know that I can continue that work I’ve been doing up here (Tennessee) back at home on the track,” the athlete said.

Last weekend, Lloyd clocked 7.15 seconds at the SEC (Southeastern Conference) Championships to win the 60 meters dash for the University of Tennessee and becoming the first from her university to win the event.