National Archives Accepts Rare Antiguan Collectibles

October 16, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
Several of the donated items handed over to the National Archives, the Vousdens with Rosa Greenaway Permanent Secretary and Joseph Prosper of the National Archives (Photos courtesy Ministry of Education)

A collection of journals, stamps and postcards of Antigua dating several decades ago was donated to the National Archives recently.

Assistant to the Keeper of the Royal Philatelic Collection, Rod Vousden accompanied by his wife Margaret, handed over the prized possessions to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Rosa Greenaway on Thursday.

The materials (postcards) were part of a private collection owned by Philatelist Charles Freeland, renowned for his philatelic articles and collection of postcards featuring the Caribbean and were acquired through an auction in New York following his passing earlier this year.

According to Vousden, other resources were secured on behalf of Antigua and Barbuda through the King George VI Collection Society.

 “Some people do not have much cause for using stamps, cards or letters anymore. Obviously electronic communication does that work day by day, particularly in North America and Europe, whereas in other parts of the world in India and China, it has increased in importance as a hobby,” Vousden stated.

Joseph Prosper, director of the National Archives, expressed appreciation to Rod and Mary Vousden for their contribution.

“I think it is timely. They come every year and however I can work with them and whatever I can do with what they are doing in the school system, I am most willing to assist,” the director declared.

The Vousdens have been visiting Antigua, specifically the National Archives for the last five years as stamp researchers.
