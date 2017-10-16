Taylor fifty sees Windies to series win

New Story

TAROUBA, Trinidad, (CMC) – Captain Stafanie Taylor’s 28th One-Day International half-century was enough to steer West Indies Women to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here Friday night.

Chasing a paltry 163 for victory at the Brian Lara Stadium, the Windies cantered home in the 40th over thanks to Taylor’s unbeaten 60.

The right-hander faced 83 balls and struck three fours and six, receiving support from Deandra Dottin who stroked a busy 37 not out, Hayley Matthews who got 25, and Kycia Knight, 24.

Sri Lanka Women, sent in earlier, could only muster 162 off 46.3 overs, with Yasoda Mendis top-scoring with 34, Chamari Atapattu getting 31, Dilani Manodara, 26.

Leg-spinner Afy Fletcher led the Windies attack with three for 24 while off-spinners Anisa Mohammed (2-16) and Taylor (2-31) ended with two apiece.

The victory ensured the second win on the trot for the hosts but more importantly, another two points to go towards their tally in the ICC Women’s Championship.

Sri Lanka were off to a great start but suffered a collapse in the crucial middle overs and fell away eventually.

Mendis struck seven fours in a robust 31-ball knock as she put on 53 off 66 deliveries for the first wicket with Nipuni Hansika (18).

Both fell in the space of 32 balls with 19 runs added but Atapattu and Manodara combined in a 32-run, third wicket stand to rebuild the innings as Sri Lanka reached 104 for two in the 24th over.

Atapattu faced just 37 balls and counted three fours but once she departed, the Sri Lanka innings plunged into decline as five wickets perished for just 25 runs.

Prasadani Weerakkody (19) and Rebeca Vandort (17) staged a 29-run, eighth wicket stand to hold up the Windies before the last three wickets tumbled for four runs.

In reply, Matthews and Kycia Knight put on 49 for the first wicket to give the Windies a solid start before both fell within the space of 14 balls, to leave the score on 59 for two in the 17th over.

Taylor then ensured there would be no hiccups, adding 27 for the third wicket with Chedean Nation (8) before anchoring a match-winning 77 in an unbroken fourth wicket partnership with Dottin who stroked four fours and a six in a run-a-ball knock.