Nation urged to tell people something good this Friday

Uplifting the nation’s spirits is the ethos behind this Friday’s observance of annual “Telling People Good Things Day”.

On September 17, the Community Development and Citizens Engagement Division encourages everyone to tell someone something nice or positive.

The idea originated at the Coady International Institute in Canada and has been observed on September 17 for the past 14 years.

It was adopted in Antigua and Barbuda by the division which falls under the Ministry of Social Transformation.

Residents are encouraged to motivate relatives, friends, coworkers and others in the community by offering a positive word or quotation, empowering or uplifting someone.

“The celebration of this day is suitable and timely, especially now as individuals battle with the effects of not only personal issues but also the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” a release said.

“This gesture serves as a means of recognising the inherent dignity and worth of others, enabling them to feel loved and appreciated as they navigate through life’s daily challenges and situations, because – in the words of Mother Theresa – ‘kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless’,” it added.

