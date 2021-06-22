Nation in shock at killing of ‘humble and loving’ mother-of-three

The quiet Cashew Hill street where Althea Henry had lived for many years

A “humble and loving” person is how shocked neighbours are remembering the 50-year-old Cashew Hill woman who was killed on Sunday evening.

Mother-of-three Althea Henry was pronounced dead at her home, while her 21-year-old son sustained severe injuries during the incident which remains under investigation by police.

Local residents and dignitaries alike yesterday paid tribute to the Passport Division worker whose colleagues are being offered counselling to cope with their grief, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Anisha Phillip, a friend and neighbour of Henry’s, described the aftermath of Sunday’s incident as “horrible”.

“My kids were riding their bike up and down; they saw the blood outside,” she told Observer. “We didn’t know Althea was in the house; we thought maybe she went out.

“My neighbour saw the son come out bleeding; he ran out of the house bleeding and she called 911. We didn’t know she was in there; if we knew we would have gone inside,” the distraught woman said through tears.

Henry’s son remained in hospital in a stable condition up to last night, police said.

Phillip explained that Henry had become “distanced” in recent years and was “not herself anymore”.

“She wasn’t doing her morning walk like she used to; she loved walking and would be at up 5am on the road doing her exercise.

“She was a good woman,” she continued. “When you went away, she was the one you would go to to get your passport ready. She was well known, everyone knew Althea, she was a loving person, she is going to be missed.

“It’s hit everybody hard. She was someone I knew for years, she was a humble person, a good person, everyone knew her,” Phillip added.

As a mark of respect to their fallen colleague, the Passport Division was closed to the public yesterday.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, under whose portfolio the department falls, told Observer that staff were “shocked and traumatised by the news of her senseless killing”.

“I take this opportunity to express my sympathies to the family of the late Althea Henry on her untimely passing, and certainly to her son who we understand suffered injuries as well and we hope he remains stable and recovers quickly.

“We continue to hold the family in our prayers and reiterate our calls for an end to domestic violence which incidentally, within the last 12 to 18 months, has accounted for most of our homicides,” PM Browne added.

Leader of the Opposition UPP Harold Lovell also spoke of his “great sadness” over the incident and expressed his sympathy to Henry’s loved ones. He appealed for “zero tolerance” to domestic violence.

Police spokesman Anderson Tuitt confirmed to Observer that investigations into Henry’s death remain underway and that a 57-year-old man is assisting with inquiries. No charges had been laid up to news time.

The incident is the country’s third homicide this year, preceded by that of Corporal Clifton Common, 51, in February and Newfield resident David Roberts, 56, in May.