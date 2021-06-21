Government issues statement following the killing of public servant

Spread the love













MEDIA STATEMENT

The Prime Minister, Honourable Gaston Browne, expresses the deepest sympathies of the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda to the family and co-workers of Althea Henry as a consequence of the weekend killing of Althea Henry and for the injuries inflicted on her son, who has emerged from surgery and is alive.

Althea Henry is an employee of the Passport Division, which falls within the portfolio of the Prime Minister. The Passport Division will not undertake any service to the public today, Monday, June 21, 2021, and possibly tomorrow Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

The members of staff are truly shocked and traumatized by news of the brutal killing of their colleague, and are psychologically harmed by the news that her son has sustained severe injuries during the same violent event which caused his mother’s death.The Prime Minister expresses his sorrow to the staff of the Passport Division and has offered to provide professional counselling to help to ease the pain which Althea’s colleagues evidently are suffering, at this time.

The perpetrator of the murder has turned himself into the Police after running away.

The Prime Minister encourages all of Antigua and Barbuda to pray for this family, and continues to discourage domestic violence in the face of differences within families.