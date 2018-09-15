Murder suspect charged

New Story

Ian Simon Francis, 19, has been charged with murder and is due in court on Monday, the police say.

The Jennings man is accused of killing Kemoy Leslie, 22, also of Jennings.

The offence occurred on September 12, 2018.

The two men allegedly had an argument that night and it escalated into a fight, during which Leslie was stabbed in the chest.

He was rushed to hospital where he died, while Simon Francis was handed over to the police by relatives.