‘Muscle’ in critical condition

The man shot last night at Ounces Ice Cream Parlour and Grill is in critical condition in hospital.

He has been identified as Aiden “Muscle” Russell and the police say it is alleged he is mentally ill.

Russell sustained two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and according to police sources, his liver was damaged.

The injured man underwent emergency surgery last night.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, he allegedly walked into the business place at Parham and confronted the owner, Bertsfield Smithem, telling him, “Come me come and kill you.”

As he was being escorted from the premises after refusing to obey the order to leave, he allegedly struck the businessman on the head with a chair that was at the bar.

In response, the police said, Smithem shot Russell.

The businessman is said to be a licensed firearm holder.

A witness called 911 and then Parham police were summoned, along with Emergency Medical Services.

Both Smithem and Russell were taken to hospital by the police and ambulance respectively.

Smithem was later detained for questioning by the police.
