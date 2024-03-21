Murder accused expresses regret for uncle’s death: “The father in heaven knows how sorry I am”

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Kelly Friday’s murder trial concluded on a sombre note yesterday with the accused expressing extreme remorse for the killing of his uncle.

Friday has been on trial for the past four weeks for allegedly killing Selwyn Mannix on September 11 2021 at Point Wharf.

After the prosecution’s final witness testified, Friday was given the choice to remain silent, provide unsworn evidence, or give sworn evidence and face questioning from the prosecution.

The 29-year-old chose to provide unsworn evidence, reading a statement he had prepared.

He began by reflecting on the two years and six months he had spent on remand for murder, contemplating the entire ordeal.

In his statement, Friday expressed profound regret saying, “I am truly sorry for the choice I have brought to my family. I want to apologise to my extended family; I am truly sorry for our loss.”

He also apologised to his mother, acknowledging the hardship his actions had caused her.

Friday recounted the altercation that led to the tragic incident, explaining that he did not intend to harm his uncle, who had often helped him when he was in need.

He described how the situation escalated, with his uncle wielding a wattle stick, prompting him to defend himself.

“Something came over him that day, and he was beating me for $50 with vengeance, like he wanted to kill me,” he recalled.

Friday stated that the incident was premeditated, as his uncle had called his mother that very day threatening that if he saw him on the wharf, he would harm him and throw him overboard.

Friday said that despite trying to walk away three times, his uncle attacked him.

He, however, continued to express deep regret for the outcome but said that he was only defending himself.

Reflecting on the events, Friday expressed the desire to change the past.

“If I knew that would happen, I would never go back down on the wharf on that day,” the father-of-two stated.

His testimony marked the conclusion of the trial, setting the stage for both sides to present their closing arguments on Thursday.

However, before Friday’s testimony, the defence took a different approach when the prosecution called pathologist Dr Lester Simon to the stand.

Dr Simon informed the court that, based on information from a doctor who examined the deceased and photos showing stab wounds to the chest, abdomen, back, thigh, and hand, Mannix died from multiple stab wounds with cardiac tamponade.

He also noted that the deceased had tested positive for Covid-19, which prevented an autopsy from being conducted.

During cross-examination, defence attorney Wendel Alexander pressed Dr Simon about how he could be certain that Covid-19 did not contribute to Mannix’ death, especially given the absence of his medical history regarding pre-existing conditions.

Dr Simon acknowledged that in very rare cases, Covid-19 could cause cardiac tamponade, but he dismissed this possibility as being as “rare as rocking horse manure”.

The defence contested Dr Simon’s assertion, arguing that there is a wealth of medical expertise suggesting otherwise.