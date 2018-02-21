Murder accused admits killing friend

New Story

Shawnoy “Moon” Anthony has pleaded guilty to murdering his friend Kezron “Virus” Meade. And, the dead man’s family said they’re pleased that “closure is finally coming” as they anticipate the sentencing which is set for March 16.

Meade was 32 at the time he was gunned down on the evening of August 11, 2015 just outside his Swetes apartment.

His mother, Norma Weste, told OBSERVER media she did not want to recommend what period of imprisonment would be suitable for the crime, but said she is happy with the convict’s decision to admit wrongdoing.

“It doesn’t bring my son back. It brings tears of sadness and still tears of joy because the fact is, we know closure is finally coming, because the case didn’t have anybody feeling good. We give God all the glory and the praise and we are happy justice is served,” she said just after Anthony threw in the towel.

The mother said because of Anthony’s decision to change his plea and stop the trial, she did not have to put herself through testifying which she said was likely to make her very emotional. She said Anthony was very well known to the family and close to her son up to weeks before the incident.

“And at this present moment, all I am happy for is that justice is on its way,” she reiterated.

Anthony chose to plead guilty after several witnesses testified at the trial in the High Court that he was the triggerman and that about two months prior to killing Meade, he had threatened to “shoot up” the family’s house because the victim allegedly owed him $350.

Meade apparently refused to pay the accused because he claimed Anthony owed him more than $350.

The court heard that the convict, who was 29 at the time of the incident, walked up to Meade’s apartment and shot him in the right chest and then fled the scene.

Meade was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle but did not survive.

After evading the police for several days, Anthony eventually turned himself

in.