Police thrash Warriors in Division 2 match-up

Police FC continue to make an impressive showing in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association

(ABFA) Division 2 Zone 2 league as they recorded a 9-0 thrashing of Bailey’s Jewelery Young Warriors on Monday.

The nightmare could not end any sooner for Young Warriors as Ajani Colbourne led the lawmen in finding the net a total of five times in the 25th, 52nd, 68th, 69th and 78th minute.

Teammate, Chad Vidal was a goal shy of a hat-trick as he scored in both the 10th and 45th minute while Cecil Daley and Howard Hughes added insult to injury scoring in the 35th and 74th minute.

This latest win pushes Police to second place in the 11-team standings with 31 points, two points behind front runners Golden Grove FC, while Young Warriors continue to struggle as they sit at the bottom of the table with 5 points.

Dalso Real Blizzard also found themselves in the winner’s circle as they edged out Hon. Molwyn Joseph Bendals FC, 2-1 in New Winthorpes.

William Carr would give Blizzard an early lead with a strike in the 27th minute.

Despite a number of chances, Bendals could not find the back of the net and would find themselves 2-0 down as Clive Ambrose Jr. would score before the half.

Bendals would however get a goal back as Audwin Joseph hit home in the 72nd minute.

Blizzard moved up the ranks as they now sit on 29 points in the 4th position while Bendals dropped to the 6th spot with 19 points.

Top Ranking JSC Progressors recorded their first win of the season as they trounced Pares FC, 5-1.

The Zone 1 encounter saw Shakir Harris record a hat-trick for Progressors as he scored in the 56th, 75th and 79th minute.

Teammates, Adrian Benjamin (56th) and Walter Bellot (79th) also scored for the victors.

Pares’ Conrad Thomas (43rd) was the lone goal-scorer.

Despite the victory, Progressors still remain at the bottom of the 11-team standings with 6 points.

Pares sit only three points ahead of Progressors in 10th place.

In the other Zone 1 matches, newbies Tamo FC held BlueJays FC to a 3 all draw while Point WestHam played to a nil-all draw versus Urlings FC.

Clive Sanculotte (52nd) and Sadiki Govia (54th, 80+4) scored for Tamo while Troy Jarvis (30th) and Michell Francis (32nd, 46th) were the goal-scorers for the BlueJays.

Tamo now sit on 17 points in 7th place while the BlueJays sit two points ahead in the 6th spot.