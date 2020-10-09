MSJMC thanks the Gillespie Foundation for donation

Spread the love













Nephrologist at Mount St John’s Medical Centre, Dr Ian Thomas expressed thanks to the Gillespie Foundation for a recent donation, which has enabled the purchase of additional equipment to support renal services at the hospital.

The more than EC $32,000 donation was used to purchase two cardiac monitors and three computers for the dialysis unit.

“It has been known that patients with end-stage renal disease are at significant risk for cardiac arrhythmias and sudden death. Having these cardiac monitors gives us the ability to better monitor our patients. I’m very proud of the work that our team does – providing such a vital service. We’re all thankful for the generosity of the Gillespie Foundation. With their donation, we’ve been able to further enhance the services we offer,” Dr Thomas said in a release.

Meanwhile, Co-Director of Gillespie Foundation, Robert Gillespie remarked: “The Gillespie Foundation is thrilled to make its first official donation to the Renal Ward at Mount St John’s Medical Centre. More than any other year in living memory, all around the world we have seen the importance of hospitals, and the wonderful teams that make them run. So there can be no worthier cause in the midst of a pandemic than doing our small bit to support Antigua’s top medical facility.”