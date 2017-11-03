MP Michael returns to Antigua

New Story

Member of Parliament Asot Michael has returned to Antigua just over a week after he was arrested in the U.K.

Lionel “Max” Hurst, the government’s chief of staff, confirmed the information in a brief interview with OBSERVER media last night.

Hurst said MP Michael, who was “temporarily” relieved of his duties from Cabinet and as a minister soon as he was arrested at the Gatwick Airport last week Monday, arrived on island on Wednesday. However, Hurst said he was unable to say whether he (Michael) had contacted any of his Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) colleagues.

“We know that he was at the Independence Food Fair at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. His vehicle was seen along with other cars,” Hurst said.

The chief of staff also said the issue surrounding the MP was not discussed during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting and the MP was not there.

In a recent interview with our newsroom, Gaston Browne, prime minister, said he was told that the former minister was arrested for conspiracy to bribe and that the bride action may not have taken place.

Browne, who instructed the Governor General to revoke Michael’s appointment, also revealed that the local police are now following the matter.

Michael’s tourism, economic development, and energy portfolios were redistributed pending the outcome of the arrest.

OBSERVER media sought to contact the former minister but calls to his government issued phone were not answered.