Behind the scenes look at Caribbean Strong concert

By Claneisha Gomes

claneisha.gomes@antiguaobserver.com

The lead organiser of the Caribbean Strong Relief Concert has praised the regional artistes for their involvement in the show that was successfully put together in three weeks.

Elizabeth Makhoul, the concert’s organiser, said that although some acts were missing, the show started on time and the audience was treated to intense performances at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday.

Makhoul explained that her team faced logistical challenges in pulling off a show smack in the middle of the independence celebrations which involved the cooperation of so many acts spread across the region.

She said every attempt was made to not disturb the line-up of events such as the National Youth Rally and Panorama that are traditionally held in the days leading up to November 1. It was “nerve-wracking” following the show, as the cleaners wanted to make sure the ground was cleared before the nation’s youth marched, noted Makhoul.

Admitting that there was some debate on whether Caribbean Strong would affect another event slated for October 29, Dadli Day Fete, Makhoul said she was confident that the impact would be minimum. She explained that her team believed the turnout at both events would be strong, and based on all reports, that was the outcome.

