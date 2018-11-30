Moves to arrest problems at GPO

New Story

The Ministry of Works says every effort is being made to have the operations of the General Post Office return to normalcy at the earliest opportunity.

It stated yesterday in a press release that initial inspection of the building was led by Minister of Works Lennox Weston and a senior team from the Ministry of Works, looking at concerns relating to specific Occupational Health and Safety issues which led to the recent work stoppage.

Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary Clarence Pilgrim has stated that the ministry has put a coordinated two-tier plan in place.

According to him, in order to renovate the building, the working day would be shortened so that the repairs will be effected in the afternoons after 12 p.m. He, however, noted that locating a temporary home to house the General Post Office Headquarters within the city environs is proving to be a challenge

“We are presently looking at two buildings and if successful we will have to make the necessary arrangements. These buildings are privately owned so we would need the permission of the owners to move forward,” Pilgrim said.