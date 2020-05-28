Mount St. John’s Medical Centre Lifts No-Visitor Policy but Restrictions Remain

The following is a press release from the Mount St John’s Medical Center:

St. John’s, Antigua, May 28, 2020 – With universal protections in place, Mount St. John’s Medical Centre has lifted its no-visitor policy.

“We know how important it is for our patients to have their loved ones with them while they receive medical care, said Albert Duncan MD, Medical Director of MSJMC. “We’ve had multiple teams working on around the clock to define a path towards rapidly scaling and resuming our normal operations – And as we balance those needs with the need to keep everyone safe, we have updated our visitor policies.”

New MSJMC Visitor Guidelines includes:

All visitors should arrive wearing a cloth face covering or mask.

All visitors must be adults eighteen (18) or older with careful consideration of those sixty-five (65) and older.



with careful consideration of those sixty-five (65) and older. Medical/Surgical Department Patients (except those with COVID-19 or those in isolation) may have two (2) visitors, who should remain in the patient’s room, during the visiting hours of 4pm to 6:30pm and during discharge instructions. The visitation time (4pm to 6:30pm) is limited to ONLY two (2) visitors per day – One (1) visitor at a time at the bedside.



Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients may have two (2) visitors (immediate family members only) from 11am to 1pm.



Maternity Patients may have one designated support person for labor and delivery only. Maternity patients (except those in isolation) may have two (2) visitors, who should remain in the patient’s room, during the visiting hours of 4pm to 6:30pm and during discharge instructions. The visitation time (4pm to 6:30pm) is limited to ONLY two (2) visitors per day – One (1) visitor at a time at the bedside. Overnight visitation may be allowed for one (1) support person if patient is in a private room.



Patients at end of life may have two visitors.



Pediatric patients:

Pediatric patients may have two visitors (from 10:30am to 9pm) who are parents or guardians. Only one parent may be allowed overnight visitation.

Only one parent (at a time) may be allowed to visit the Neonatal Intensive Care unit (NICU).

Emergency Department

Adult patients may have one person accompany them into the facility.

Pediatric patients may have one parent/guardian accompany them into the facility and one parent/guardian (at a time) at the bedside.

Clergy: We welcome clergy for patients in emergency care and at end of life.

Important Information for All Visitors

Please arrive wearing a cloth face covering or mask.

All visitors must be adults eighteen (18) or older with careful consideration of those sixty-five (65) and older.

The updated visitation time (4pm to 6:30pm) is limited to ONLY two (2) visitors per day – One (1) visitor at a time at the bedside.

If you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, body aches or respiratory symptoms, please stay home. You will not be allowed to visit.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 or for whom a COVID-19 test is pending may not have any visitors.

All visitors should wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or apply hand sanitizer when entering and leaving patient rooms.

Any visitor must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit.

Visitation exceptions for extraordinary situations will be carefully evaluated and must be pre-approved.

“Our hospital prepared for the worst and over the past few weeks we’ve been steadily resuming much of what was put on pause during this health crisis, said Salma Crump, Head of Marketing & Communications at MSJMC. “With our universal protections in place, we are confident that we have created a safe environment for everyone who walks through our doors. We thank the community for their cooperation, understanding and their patience too – But most of all, for trusting us with their care.”