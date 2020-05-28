Government urges caution as people get complacent to Covid

One of many pictures circulated on social media showing the lack of social distancing at the Public Market Complex

Government has expressed concern regarding the complacent attitude of some members of the public towards social distancing guidelines recently.

With just one sole Covid-19 patient remaining, the Health Ministry has declared the country virtually Covid-free – and this has prompted some persons to adopt a casual approach to the stipulations, officials say.

Information Minister, Melford Nicholas, expressed that sentiment during yesterday’s (Wednesday) post-Cabinet press briefing.

Nicholas explained that such an approach is not wise – noting the obvious risk that comes with reopening the economy – and encouraged persons to continue to exercise caution.

The Minister also reaffirmed the decision to keep the beaches closed for the upcoming public holiday, and to maintain the current regulations for general beach use.