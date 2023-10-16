Motorcycle accident ends in fatality on Sir Sydney Walling Highway

- Advertisement -

The police are continuing investigations into a fatal accident on Sir Sydney Wallings Highway that resulted in the death of 53-year-old Troy Strunkey of Old Parham Road.

The allegations are that he was traveling from East to West along Sir Sydney Wallings Highway when he apparently lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a utility pole on the Northern side of the road.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m. The incident occurred around 10:23 p.m. on Sunday, 15th October.