Altercation at Craft Market leads to arrest of Liberta fashion designer

A fashion designer from Liberta is facing legal consequences after a dispute at the Craft Market last week resulted in the injury of two individuals. The altercation, sparked by a Facebook post, escalated into a troubling incident on October 12.

The accused, Marc Copeland, a tailor with a stall at the Craft Market, stands accused of grave offences, including attempting to cause harm with intent to kill Kobe Stevens and wounding Keillia Mentor, the mother of Stevens’ eight-month-old child.

The sequence of events unfolded when the couple, accompanied by a friend, ventured through the craft market and found themselves in an unexpected confrontation with the defendant, having previously been embroiled in some interactions on social media, thus prompting the couple to seek a peaceful resolution initially.

Despite their efforts to avoid confrontation, the situation took a dire turn as they prepared to leave. Allegedly, the defendant launched an attack with a concealed knife hidden in a shopping bag.

The aftermath of the altercation was severe, with Stevens sustaining significant injuries, while Mentor reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening head injury.

Both victims of the attack have been released from medical care and are continuing their recovery.

In light of the gravity of the situation, Copeland was presented in court and subsequently denied bail. He has been remanded to prison, where he will remain in custody until his committal hearing, scheduled for January 15.