Mother seeking to raise funds to save baby’s eyesight

By Latrishka Thomas

At only eight months old, it was discovered that Shonae’ Williams could lose her eyesight.

Her mother, Ja’nae Williams of Swetes Village, told Observer that on May 18 she received some troubling news that her daughter was born with a cataract in her left eye.

The first-time mother said that it has been difficult knowing that her daughter could eventually go blind in one or both of her eyes.

“It is very hard to cope with the fact that my daughter cannot really see out of one of her eyes,” she said somberly.

“I’m scared that she is going to be blind, and she won’t be able to see me because she is very attached to me, so I think I’m going to miss all my smiles and sometimes when I come home from work she just hugs me and kisses me so I’m gonna miss all of that,” the 24 year-old continued to lament.

Ja’nae and her family are therefore seeking to raise about $16,000 for Shonae’s medical treatment in Barbados.

A GoFundme page called ‘Please help save Shonae’s eyesight’ was created just three days ago and has only raised $280.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact Ja’nae at 771-9592 or 460-2656 or visit the GoFundme page.

According to web sources, a cataract is a clouding of the normally clear lens of ones eyes. For babies it is usually referred to as congenital cataract which means that the lens did not form properly during the pregnancy.

A congenital cataract causes the same symptoms as adult cataracts—a clouding in the lens of the eyes that can cause blurry vision or blindness.