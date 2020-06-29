Lions Club of Antigua installs new board

Spread the love













At a time when countries worldwide are fighting to mitigate against the Covid-19 pandemic, service organisations like the Lions Club of Antigua have recommitted themselves to service.

In that regard, the Lions Club of Antigua forged ahead by installing a new Executive Board for 2020-2021 to better serve the twin-island State.

The installation ceremony was held on Saturday, 27th June, 2020 at 6:30pm at The Lions Den.

Lion Desiree Edwards, MJF was installed as the new president for the upcoming service year, with Lion Erica Edwards as the secretary. Lion Leandra Lewis is the treasurer.

According to a release from the club, this marked a historic moment for the club, as the top three positions in the club are now held by women.

Other installed board members are Lion David Matthias – 1st Vice President; Lion Gerard Shoul- 2nd Vice President; Lion Virgil Daniel MJF – membership director; Lion Franklin Maynard, MFJ – LCIF coordinator; Lion Carol Scholar – marketing communications chairperson; Lion Gail Henry Lewis- service chairperson; Lion Kim Joseph- tail twister and Lion Kadesh Bailey – lion tamer.

According to Lion Desiree Edwards, MJF, President of The Lions Club of Antigua, “As we social distance, we must not lose the human connection and caring. That is why I have chosen as my theme, ‘LIONS IN SERVICE: CARING FOR OUR PEOPLE, OUR COMMUNITY AND OUR ENVIRONMENT.’ Coincidently, our District Governor Maureen Graham PMJF has as her theme, ‘Building a Better Tomorrow Through Kindness.’ We both recognise that in times like these we need more compassion. We are called to care more and serve more in this time.”

Since the club’s chartering in 1968, its members have worked on a variety of projects in the local community, such as the Annual Prostate Screening and Eye Screenings in schools.

Proceeds from fundraising events have gone to the continuation of the Hot Meals Program, Bursary Program for primary schools and visits to the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital.

The Lions Club of Antigua has 65 members and meets on the first and third Tuesday every month at 8:00 pm.

Lions clubs are a group of service-driven men and women who identify needs within the community and work to fill those needs.