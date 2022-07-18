Mother of minor raped by bus driver tells court her daughter is scarred, Convict to be sentenced tomorrow

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

In what was supposed to be the sentencing of pedophile, Addison Browne, the court heard from the mother of the young girl he raped.

In 2019, Addison, the half-brother of Prime Minister Gaston Browne, had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl when he was charged with taking her home in his private vehicle.

According to the victim, on a day in April 2019, she and her aunt were waiting outside their home for a bus to go into town, and in short order the defendant pulled up and offered them a ride.

She said that the accused, who is in his early 40s, told them that he had to stop at KFC first, and her aunt said that she did not mind, and also asked if he could pick up her friend.

After making those stops, the defendant dropped her aunt and her friend in front of the St John’s Police Station, but she was sent back home with the pedophile when her aunt realised that she did not have her phone with her.

The minor recalled that she fell asleep in the car but woke up when she felt the car stop.

When she opened her eyes, she realised that her hands and feet were tied with white rope, and the man had stopped under a tree somewhere in Potters.

She claimed that he then had sexual intercourse with her, before pulling her underwear back up, and putting his pants on.

He then drove her home. The girl said that it wasn’t until they got to the house that he untied her and threatened to kill both her and her mother if she told anyone what had happened.

In June, a nine-member jury found him guilty as charged.

Yesterday, the court heard that since the incident, the young girl, who had once been joyful, energetic and loved singing and dancing, has become quiet, withdrawn, afraid to attend school, and is easily traumatised.

The girl’s mother explained to the court that whenever her daughter sees the defendant driving past in his bus she runs inside. Also, since the rape she began having nightmares where she would wake up screaming and fighting, saying that she saw Addison.

The woman said that the child eventually had less and less nightmares but all that changed when the case, was called by the court.

The mother said since she could not afford a professional counsellor for her daughter, friends, family, teachers and a pastor have been assisting her to that end.

She said that she even started to accompany her daughter to school but she was stopped from entering the compound so the guidance counsellor had to start meeting them at the gate.

The victim’s mother also responded to claims that she brought a false allegation of rape against the accused because he refused to give her money.

“I never asked him for money. We are not friends,” she said. “I heard he said I wanted $10,000 to do a breast job. Why would i want to do anything to my breast?”

The woman further shared that Addison was the DJ at the bar where she once worked, drove a bus in their area and might have had interest in her sister.

The defendant’s lawyer, Lawrence Daniels then told the court that the crime was out of character for the 44-year-old father of six and that he is known to be of good character.

He also reminded the court that the young girl has never been assessed by a professional so as to draw the conclusion that she has been mentally affected.

Justice Ann-Marie Smith will sentence Addison Browne on Wednesday.