More Customs fraud matters committed to September assizes

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two more cases of Customs fraud have been referred to the High Court involving two brokers.

Rowan Matthew of Judges Hill Estates and Foston George of Pares Village are facing several charges for alleged scams against Customs where they are said to have acquired a large sum of money.

In February, one of their cases where they are charged alongside Customs Officer Joesine Christian was committed to the May assizes of this year.

In that matter, the three are jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud in relation to a 2017 incident at Deep Water Harbour in which the trio reportedly gained a large sum of money from Customs.

Christian is also charged with cheating the public revenue and corruption in public office.

The two brokers are facing additional charges of obtaining money by false pretences and making a false declaration.

Last month, Matthew and another Customs Officer Jeanette Browne saw their case sent up to the higher court for similar offences.

Then, yesterday two more matters involving George and Matthew were committed for the two to go before a High Court judge any time after September.

The two men are charged with cheating the public revenue, obtaining by false pretences, conspiracy to defraud, making a false declaration, electronic forgery, fraudulent conversion, and disposing of proceeds of crime, all in relation to offences believed to have been committed between January and August 2018.

They were further charged jointly with one count each of cheating the public revenue, conspiracy to defraud, making a false declaration, obtaining by false pretences, disposing of proceeds of crime, fraudulent conversion, and electronic forgery.

In all of the cases, the male defendants are believed to have obtained money by using duty-free concession codes from the government to pocket money from their clients.

And in each case, the defendants are said to have defrauded different individuals.

The women reportedly aided them in committing the alleged crimes.