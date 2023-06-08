Caribbean Airlines adds special flights to Montego Bay for Reggae Sumfest 2023

- Advertisement -

Caribbean Airlines, the leading airline connecting the Caribbean, is the presenting sponsor of Reggae Sumfest, the largest music festival in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and the entire Caribbean region. As part of this exciting partnership, Caribbean Airlines will offer special flights between Trinidad and Montego Bay, with connections to other destinations, ensuring that music enthusiasts can easily reach the festival grounds.

Reggae Sumfest, now in its 30th year, is a celebration of Caribbean music, artists, and culture. This internationally acclaimed festival provides Caribbean artists with a global platform to showcase their talent on the grandest stage. From July 16th to 22nd, Reggae Sumfest will captivate audiences with an awesome lineup of performances and a vibrant celebration of reggae music.

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera expressed his enthusiasm about the airline’s role as the presenting sponsor, stating, “We are happy to be the presenting sponsor of Reggae Sumfest, an event that represents the spirit of reggae music. This festival showcases the rich diversity of our music and culture, and we are proud to play a part in making it even more accessible to music lovers from across the region and beyond with these special services. These flights will provide convenient and direct transportation to Reggae Sumfest, ensuring that fans can immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the festival.”

For more information about the special flights and to book tickets, please visit www.caribbean-airlines.com.

Caribbean Airlines is committed to supporting the arts and culture in the Caribbean, and this partnership with Reggae Sumfest underscores the airline’s dedication to promoting the region’s vibrant musical heritage. By offering special flights and facilitating access to this iconic event, Caribbean Airlines aims to enable more individuals to experience Reggae Sumfest.