Molineaux Blue Runners win inaugural St. Kitts Cool & Smooth T20

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Molineaux Blue Runners were crowned champions of the inaugural St Kitts Cool & Smooth T20 competition after convincingly beating Sandy Point Snappers by nine wickets in the final contested at Warner Park over the weekend.

Batting first, Sandy Point Snappers had a poor showing at the crease and were bowled out for just 75 runs in 17.3 overs. Their best effort came from Kevin Hanley who made 21 off 26 deliveries while Lyte Browne chipped in with 17 from 37 balls.

There were three wickets each for Curdel Crooke who bagged three wickets for one run in 1.3 overs and Jeroame Thomas who picked up three for 12 in three overs bowling for the winners.

Molineaux Blue Runners were then led by Jaleel Clarke and Christanja Carey who made 39 and 32 not out respectively. Both players batted not out.

Carlon Tucket, who scored a total of 220 runs and bagged 14 wickets, was adjudged MVP of the tournament while Jaleel Clarke was the top batsman with 258 runs. Jacques Taylor, Carlon Tucket and Kadeem Phillip were the top bowlers with 14 wickets each. Jaleel Clarke was the wicketkeeper with the most dismissals (8) while Cameron Pennyfeather has the most catches.