Missing Person: Kyle Peters of Vernon’s Estate

The family of 23-year-old Kyle Peters of Vernon’s Estate is appealing for help in finding him.

He was last seen at home on Tuesday, 28th November around 7:30 am dressed in a pair of long blue jeans without a shirt. He has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as clear in complexion, slim built, weighs around 160-170 lbs, and is approximately 6ft in height. He also has a cornrow-plaited hairstyle.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Parham Police Station at 463-2060 or call the Crimestoppers Hotline number at 800-Tips.