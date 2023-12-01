APUA announces newly appointed General Manager 

- Advertisement -

The Board of Commissioners announces its Appointment of the new General Manager for the Antigua Public Utilities Authority.

The Board of Commissioners of the Antigua Public Utilities Authority is pleased to announce the Board’s appointment of the General Manager, Mr. John Bradshaw.

Mr. Bradshaw will first serve as Acting General Manager for the period December 1st to 31st 2023 and then will transition to General Manager, from January 1st 2024.

Mr. John Bradshaw has an intimate knowledge of the Antigua Public Utilities Authority where he was previously employed as a Senior Manager of the Water Business Unit. He recently served as a Commissioner to the Board at APUA from April of 2023.

With his wealth of experience and strong leadership background, Mr. Bradshaw brings a fresh perspective to the organization as it continues to forge ahead to achieve its mission and vision.

The Board of Commissioners would also like to express its gratitude to Mr. Roger Tonge for his willingness and commitment as interim General Manager during the transitional period.

Please join us in congratulating Mr. Bradshaw as he embarks on his new role.