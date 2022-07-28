Miss St Kitts and Nevis says Jaycees win is ‘amazing’

0
0
cluster5
Winner Nekirah Nicholls of St Kitts and Nevis (centre) with Trinidad and Tobago's Chronna Khan who placed first runner up (left), and St Lucia's Wenia Verneuil who was named second runner up (Photo by Johnny JnoBaptiste)
- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Glitz and glam filled the arena at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) on Wednesday night when the 59th edition of the Jaycees Caribbean Queen Show took place.

The event saw seven contenders from Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, and the British Virgin Islands vie for the crown – but it would be Miss St Kitts and Nevis, Nekirah Nicholls, who came out on top to take the title.

There was no doubt that the crown would be going to Sugar City as Nicholls cleaned up, winning four out of the five judged segments – best interview, best performing talent, best modelling skills in evening wear, and best swimwear.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Chronna Khan placed first runner up, while St Lucia’s Wenia Verneuil was second runner up, after being adjudged the best dressed in evening wear.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Brianna Anthony did not place.

The newly crowned queen spoke with Observer at the ARG, aka ‘Carnival City’, after her win.

“It feels amazing. I really had to be resilient throughout the process … The win feels good because I am now able to use that platform for something that I am absolutely passionate about which is financial literacy education.

292a8565
292a8553
292a8551
292a8551 copy
292a8542
292a8229
292a7940
292a7947
292a8275
292a8310
292a8056
292a8207
292a8312
292a8413
292a8429
292a8446
292a8228
292a8224
292a8220
292a7848
*frontjaycees
*292a8602
*292a8571
292a7849
292a7850
292a7887
*292a8543
*292a8494
*292a8474
*292a8389
*292a8306
*292a8260
*292a8041
*292a7867
*292a7930
*292a8009

“So, I will be able to bring awareness throughout the region about the importance of it,” Nicholls said.

She also had a message for people back home.

“First, I want to say thank you so much for all of the support that I have received thus far throughout the journey. I love you guys so much, and I am thoroughly grateful for all the support,” she added.

Nicholls also won the award for the contestant who stayed true to the theme, while most photogenic and best cultural wear went to St Lucia.

Haiti’s Paul Anne Estima was voted Miss Congeniality.

The latter three awards were not judged segments.

Meanwhile, Miss Antigua and Barbuda, Brianna Anthony, despite not taking home the crown was upbeat after the competition.

She said it was an honour to represent the twin island nation.

“I am elated. I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to represent my country. I believe that I went out there, put my best foot forward and represented my country to the best of my ability,” she told Observer. Anthony added that she has no plans to end her pageantry career here, and is now focusing on competing in other regional and even international pageants.

- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here