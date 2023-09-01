Mirror, mirror on the wall

- Advertisement -

I have a confession to make; I’m one of those people that always has an opinion on what someone should be saying or doing in any given circumstances.

My friends tell me, “it’s not your business”, “people will be who they are” and all sorts of things, but that doesn’t stop me from wanting to change them or set them straight. As a trained human behaviour specialist, I know we can’t change others and we should focus on ourselves. We only have control over self, and sometimes even barely.

How often do we look into the mirror and see ourselves for who we are and what we bring into shared spaces? Maybe some of the reactions we get from others are because of the energy we bring.

The person in the mirror has a responsibility for cultivating self-reflection and self-awareness, which can greatly enhance our interactions in certain spaces. Let’s delve into five impactful strategies to help us navigate shared spaces with a heightened sense of self-awareness.

Take a mindful pause. Before entering a meeting, walking into your church or stepping into your workplace, take a moment to assess how you are feeling, what expression you are wearing. Are you feeling confident, calm and centred, or nervous and edgy? Are you wearing a pleasant demeanour or prepping for a fight? Know how you are presenting yourself.

Assess your emotional canvas. Emotions are like colours on a canvas, painting the backdrop of our interactions. Self-reflection helps us identify the hues of our emotional palette. Take a moment to observe your emotions as you prepare to engage with others. Are you feeling excited, anxious, or neutral? Recognise that these emotions are natural and valid. This awareness enables you to manage your emotional responses, ensuring that your presence in shared spaces is mindful and considerate.

Harness the power of intention. As you approach a shared space, set a positive intention for your interactions. It could be as simple as, “I intend to be present and open-minded.” By establishing these intentions, you align your actions with your values. This self-reflective practice helps you contribute positively to shared spaces. Whether it’s a workplace, a social gathering, or a community event, your intention radiates authenticity and self-awareness.

Be mindful of your body language. Body language speaks volumes, often before words are exchanged. What are your nonverbal cues? Are you crossing your arms, exuding defensiveness, or maintaining an open posture that invites conversation? Self-awareness of your body language allows you to convey your intentions accurately and read the cues of others in shared spaces, fostering smoother interactions.

Make time for reflection. When you’re part of a group conversation or collaboration, take brief moments to internally assess your participation. Are you speaking more than listening? Are you providing support or overshadowing others? This introspective exercise fosters self-awareness of your contributions and ensures that you’re contributing positively to the shared environment.

Remember, every interaction is an opportunity for growth, both individually and collectively. So, as you step into shared spaces, let the person in the mirror be your guide – a reflection of intention, empathy, and self-awareness. Through this introspective journey, you create ripples of positivity that extend beyond your own reflection, shaping the world around you.

